Which is a post-translational modification of a polypeptide?
A
Removal of introns and splicing of exons
B
Formation of a polysome that allows simultaneous formation of many polypeptides from one mRNA transcript
C
The growing polypeptide signals the ribosome to attach to the ER.
D
Cleavage of a polypeptide into two or more chains
