3. Energy & Cell Processes
Post-Translational Modification
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesPost-Translational Modification
Which is a post-translational modification of a polypeptide?

220
4:26m

04:26
Post-Translational Modification
Jason Amores Sumpter
748
8