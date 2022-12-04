3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cancer
Problem 10
Proto-oncogenes can change into oncogenes that cause cancer. Which of the following best explains the presence of these potential time bombs in eukaryotic cells? a. Proto-oncogenes first arose from viral infections. b. Proto-oncogenes are mutant versions of normal genes. c. Proto-oncogenes are genetic 'junk.' d. Proto-oncogenes normally help regulate cell division.
