3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cancer
0:39 minutes
Problem 3
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
One difference between cancer cells and normal cells is that cancer cells a. are unable to synthesize DNA. b. are arrested at the S phase of the cell cycle. c. continue to divide even when they are tightly packed together. d. cannot function properly because they are affected by density-dependent inhibition.
Verified Solution
39s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
142
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Cancer with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice