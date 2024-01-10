10. Muscles
Origin and Insertion
Match the muscle with its main action:
____Vastus medius muscle
____Gracilis muscle
____Gluteus medius muscle
____Gastrocnemius muscle
____Biceps femoris muscle
____Tibialis anterior muscle
a. Adducts thigh
b. Extends thigh and flexes leg
c. Plantarflexes foot
d. Abducts thigh
e. Dorsiflexes foot
f. Extends leg
