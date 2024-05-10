21. The Immune System
Antibody class switching rearranges the genes within a B cell which controls the type of antibody secreted by the plasma B cell. During this gene rearrangement, the ______ region of the antibody is affected and the ______ region of the antibody is unaffected. This means that antibody class switching is antigen specificity ______.
Constant region; Variable region; Independent.
Variable region; Constant region; Independent.
Constant region; Variable region; Dependent.
Variable region; Constant region; Dependent.
