21. The Immune System
Antibody Class Switching
Why is class switching of antibodies during an infection important for effectively fighting the infection?
Class switching allows the immune system to choose the most effective antibody class for fighting the infection.
Different antibody classes have different strengths and functions.
Certain antibody classes will not bind or recognize specific antigens/pathogens.
A and B.
B and C.
A and C.
All of the above.
