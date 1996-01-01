8. Joints
Structural Class: Fibrous Joints
Imagine you're a doctor, and a middle-aged patient comes to you with a medical condition that is causing their collagen fibers to become weak. What affect would this have on the sutures in their skull?
Sutures are made of short collagen fibers, so their sutures would loosen and become fragile.
There is never fibrous connective tissue in sutures so it wouldn't have an effect.
At this patient's age their sutures will have ossified; therefore, this condition won't affect their sutures.
