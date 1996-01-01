26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Mrs. Bush, a 70-year-old woman, is admitted to the hospital. Her history states that she has been suffering from diarrhea for three weeks. On admission, she complains of severe fatigue and muscle weakness. A blood chemistry study yields the following information: Na⁺ 142 mEq/L; K⁺ 1.5 mEq/L; Cl ⁻ 92 mEq/L; Pco₂ 32 mm Hg. Which electrolytes are within normal limits? Which are so abnormal that the patient has a medical emergency? Which of the following represents the greatest danger to Mrs. Bush? a. a fall due to her muscular weakness, b. edema, c. cardiac arrhythmia and cardiac arrest.
