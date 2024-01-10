9. Muscle Tissue
Steps of Muscle Contraction
Which of the following statements accurately describes the role of ATP in a muscle contraction?
a. ATP is directly responsible for the power stroke.
b. ATP moves troponin and tropomyosin away from actin.
c. ATP breaks the actin/myosin attachment and “cocks” the myosin head.
d. ATP causes the myofilaments to shorten.
