Which of the following is the most likely outcome if platelets could not release aggregating agents?
Platelets would not be able to bind to collagen within damaged endothelial cells.
Too many platelets would aggregate at the site of the injury, causing blood clots that are too large.
Not enough platelets would aggregate at the site of the injury and an effective clot may not form.
There would be no effect.
