11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Action Potential
Problem 11.1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The drug neostigmine blocks the actions of acetylcholinesterase in the synaptic cleft. What effect would this have on synaptic transmission? What effects might you expect to see as a result of this drug?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
12
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos