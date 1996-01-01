19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Circulatory Pathways
2: minutes
Problem 11
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Vessels involved in the circulatory pathway to and/or from the brain are the a. brachiocephalic trunk. b. subclavian artery. c. internal jugular vein. d. internal carotid artery.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Circulatory System , Pulmonary Circulation with a bite sized video explanation from Ninja NerdStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos