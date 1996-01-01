1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Feedback Loops
Glucagon is a hormone that is released by the pancreas in response to falling blood glucose levels. The release of glucagon is part of a negative feedback mechanism. Based on that information, what effect would you expect glucagon to have on the body?
Glucagon signals the liver to break down glycogen and release the resulting glucose into the bloodstream.
Glucagon signals the liver to stop all glycogen breakdown and synthesis to try to maintain glucose levels.
Glucagon signals the liver to remove glucose from the bloodstream and store it as glycogen.
Glucagon signals the small intestine to reduce absorption of glucose into the blood.
