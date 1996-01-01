1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Feedback Loops
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which statement about positive and negative feedback loops is correct?
A
Negative feedback always lowers the value of the original stimulus, while positive feedback always increases it.
B
Positive feedback loops tend return a system to a set-point, negative tend to move the system away.
C
Negative feedback loops tend return a system to a set-point, positive tend to move the system away.
D
Negative feedback always increases the value of the original stimulus, while positive feedback always lowers it.
256
6
Watch next
Master Introduction to Feedback Loops with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice