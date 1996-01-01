The disease pericarditis refers to inflammation of the serous membrane around the heart and can cause intensely sharp chest pain. How does the function of the serous membranes relate to the symptoms of chest pain from pericarditis?
Serous membranes like the pericardium have many nerve endings to provide feedback relating to organ function.
Despite the lubricating properties of serous fluid, the constant movement of the heart may irritate the already inflamed tissue.
Pain from inflamed tissue indicates a likely viral or bacterial infection. A major function of the serous membranes is to prevent bacteria and viruses from reaching vital organs.
Inflammation of the visceral side of the serous membrane may reduce the rate of diffusion of vital nutrients and ions from the serous fluid into the cardiac muscle.