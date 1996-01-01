1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Organization of the Body: Serous Membranes
Multiple Choice
During an organ transplant some serous membrane is transplanted along with the organ. Based on the anatomy of serous membranes, which part of the serous membrane would likely be transplanted along with the organ?
A
Both the parietal and visceral serosa.
B
The parietal serosa.
C
The visceral serosa.
D
Whether the visceral or parietal membrane is transferred would depend on the specific organ.
