21. The Immune System
Introduction to T Lymphocytes
Which of the following answers is a major difference between cell-mediated and humoral immunity?
Cell-mediated immunity utilizes T cells while humoral immunity utilizes B cells to respond to infection.
Cell-mediated immunity involves antigens presented on APCs while humoral immunity involves free antigens.
Cell-mediated immunity responds to antigens outside of cells. Humoral immunity responds to antigens within a cell.
A and B.
B and C.
All of the above are major differences between cell-mediated and humoral immunity.
