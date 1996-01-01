8. Joints
Introduction to Joints
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Why is dislocation of the shoulder joint one of the most common joint injuries?
A
Most sports put a lot of stress on the shoulder joint.
B
People often try to lift things that are too heavy.
C
It has a very large range of motion, meaning it's relatively unstable.
D
It's designed to dislocate to allow us to have a greater range of motion.
93
Watch next
Master Introduction to Joints with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos