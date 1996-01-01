Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Microscopic Anatomy
Cardiac muscle
Problem
Which of the following factors gives the myocardium its high resistance to fatigue?
A
gap junctions
B
the presence of intercalated discs
C
a very large number of mitochondria in the cytoplasm
D
the coronary circulation
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Microscopic Appearance of Cardiac Muscle
by Pearson
70 views
Hide transcripts
Microscopic Appearance of Skeletal Muscle
by Pearson
87 views
Hide transcripts
Cardiac Muscle Tissue Anatomy & Physiology Review Lecture
by RegisteredNurseRN
87 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.