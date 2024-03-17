18. The Heart
Electrical Conduction System of the Heart
Which statement best describes a difference between how the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system affects the heart?
The sympathetic nervous system affects heart rate, while the parasympathetic nervous system affects contractility.
The sympathetic nervous system affects contractility and heart rate, while the parasympathetic only affects heart rate.
Both the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems affect contractility, while the parasympathetic also affects heart rate.
Heart rate is controlled by the parasympathetic nervous system, while the sympathetic nervous system controls contractility.
