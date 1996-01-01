6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Periosteum and Endosteum
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
True or False; if false, select the answer that best corrects the statement.
A function of the fibrous layer of the periosteum is to house osteogenic cells.
A
True, the osteogenic cells reside in the fibrous layer of the periosteum.
B
False, a function of the fibrous layer is to provide attachment sites for ligaments.
C
False, a function of the fibrous layer is to provide a site for hematopoiesis.
D
False, a function of the fibrous layer is to house osteocytes.
66
Watch next
Master Periosteum and Endosteum with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos