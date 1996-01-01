6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
True or False; if false, select the answer that best corrects the statement.
Endosteum is most similar to the fibrous layer of the periosteum.
True, endosteum and fibrous layer have the same composition.
False, the endosteum is most similar to the osteogenic layer of the periosteum.
False, the endosteum contains thicker and more numerous collagen fibers than the fibrous layer.
False, the endosteum is connective tissue while the periosteum is cartilage.
