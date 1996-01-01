Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
2. Chemistry
Basic Chemistry
Chemical Bonding
Problem
In an ionic bond, __________.
A
shared neutrons occupy a single orbital common to both atoms within a molecule
B
there is a transfer of one or more electrons from one atom to the other
C
atoms share electrons equally
D
a hydrogen atom, already covalently linked to one electronegative atom (usually nitrogen or oxygen), is attracted by another electron-hungry atom, so that a bridge forms between them
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Hydrogen Bonding
by Pearson
160 views
Hide transcripts
Covalent Bonding
by Pearson
113 views
Hide transcripts
Chemical Bonding
by Pearson
1
84 views
Hide transcripts
Octet Rule
by Mazz Media
65 views
Hide transcripts
Ionic Bonding
by Pearson
111 views
Hide transcripts
The Chemical Bond: Covalent vs. Ionic and Polar vs. Nonpolar
by Professor Dave Explains
60 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.