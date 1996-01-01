Anatomy & Physiology
4. Tissues
Tissue Types
Epithelial Tissue
Problem
Which of the following types of epithelial tissue lines the interior of blood vessels?
A
simple squamous mesothelium
B
simple squamous endothelium
C
stratified squamous epithelium
D
transitional epithelium
E
simple cuboidal epithelium
