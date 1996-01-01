3. Energy & Cell Processes
Redox Reactions
Oxygen gas (O2) is one of the strongest oxidizing agents known. The explanation for this is that __________.
oxygen is so abundant in the atmosphere
oxygen gas is composed of two atoms of oxygen
oxygen gas contains a double bond
oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in cellular respiration
the oxygen atom is very electronegative
