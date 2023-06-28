Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Redox Reactions
4:16 minutes
Draw a chemical equation to represent the redox reaction that occurs when methane (CH4) burns in the presence of oxygen (O2). Identify the reactant that is reduced and the reactant that is oxidized. Of the four molecules that should be in your equation, point out the one that has bonds with the highest potential energy.

