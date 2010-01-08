26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Acid-Base Balance
Problem 12
In an individual with metabolic acidosis, a clue that the respiratory system is compensating is provided by a. high blood bicarbonate levels, b. low blood bicarbonate levels, c. rapid, deep breathing, d. slow, shallow breathing.
