26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Acid-Base Balance
4:41 minutes
Problem 21
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
For each of the following sets of blood values, name the acid-base imbalance (acidosis or alkalosis), determine its cause (metabolic or respiratory), decide whether the condition is being compensated, and cite at least one possible cause of the imbalance. Problem 1: pH 7.63; Pco₂ 19 mm Hg; Hco₃⁻ 19.5 mEq/L Problem 2: pH 7.22; Pco₂ 30 mm Hg; Hco₃⁻ 12.0 mEq/L
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Mechanisms to Control Acid-Base Homeostasis with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice