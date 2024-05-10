21. The Immune System
Phagocytosis
Which of the following statements about phagocytosis is incorrect?
Digestion of the pathogen occurs in the phagolysosome.
Cells capable of phagocytosis have receptors that recognize C3b proteins or antibodies bound to the pathogen.
Cells capable of phagocytosis move toward the infected area of the body via chemotaxis.
Macrophages die after phagocytosis of a pathogen while neutrophils regenerate and survive.
