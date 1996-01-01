10. Muscles
Levers
The majority of the lever systems in the arms and legs are third-class levers; there are few second-class levers. Knowing this which of the following statements is correct?
A
The muscles of the arms and legs usually work at a mechanical disadvantage.
B
These joints will have relatively small range of motion.
C
Most movements of the arms and legs prioritize power over speed.
D
The fulcrum will most often be placed between the effort and the load.
