Anatomy & Physiology6. Bones + Skeletal TissuesBone Disorders
Problem 20
Mrs. Abbruzzo brought her 4-year-old daughter to the doctor, complaining that she didn't 'look right.' The child's forehead was enlarged, her rib cage was knobby, and her lower limbs were bent and deformed. X rays revealed very thick epiphyseal plates. Mrs. Abbruzzo was advised to increase dietary amounts of vitamin D and milk and to get the girl outside to play in the sun. Considering the child's signs and symptoms, what disease do you think she has? Explain the doctor's instructions.

