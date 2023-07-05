Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology6. Bones + Skeletal TissuesBone StructureBone Markings
2:47 minutes
Problem 12
Textbook Question

Osteocytes residing in lacunae of osteons of healthy compact bone are located quite a distance from the blood vessels in the central canals, yet they are well nourished. How can this be explained?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
15:4m

Watch next

Master Major Bone Markings with a bite sized video explanation from DrWD40

Start learning
15:40
Major Bone Markings
DrWD40
575
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.