9. Muscle Tissue
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
Problem 10.21a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements as true for smooth muscle tissue, cardiac muscle tissue, and/or skeletal muscle tissue.
a. ____Actin attaches to dense bodies.
b. ____Cells are joined by intercalated discs.
c. ____The thick and thin filaments are arranged into sarcomeres.
d. ____The thick filaments contain myosin heads along their entire length.
e. ____The cells depolarize and contract as a unit.
f. ____ Ca2+ binding to troponin is the initiating event of contraction.
g. ____Ca2+ binding to calmodulin is the initiating event of contraction.
h. ____The sarcolemma has a distinct motor end plate.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
17
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos