2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
Which statement about the cytoskeleton is true?
A
Intermediate filaments are hollow tubes of protein that provide structural support.
B
Microtubules are chains of proteins that resist stretching.
C
Microfilaments are more permanent structures in cells compared to intermediate filaments and microtubules.
D
Plant cells lack a cytoskeleton because they have a rigid cell wall.
E
Components of the cytoskeleton often mediate the movement of organelles within the cytoplasm.
