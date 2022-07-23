Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microvilli Structure and Function Microvilli are tiny, finger-like projections that extend from the surface of epithelial cells, primarily found in areas where absorption is critical, such as the intestines. They increase the surface area of the cell, enhancing its ability to absorb nutrients and other substances. This structural adaptation is essential for efficient nutrient uptake.

Epithelial Tissue Epithelial tissue is a type of tissue that lines the surfaces of organs and structures throughout the body. It plays a crucial role in absorption, secretion, and protection. Microvilli are predominantly found on the apical surface of epithelial cells, particularly in tissues involved in absorption, such as the intestinal lining.