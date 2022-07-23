Multiple Choice
Which of the following structures has a 9 + 2 arrangement of microtubules?
Dynein is missing from the cilia and flagella of individuals with a specific inherited disorder. These individuals have severe respiratory problems and, if males, are sterile. What is the structural connection between these two symptoms?
Cells lining the trachea have whiplike motile extensions on their free surfaces. What are these extensions, what is their source, and what is their function?
What component of the cytoskeletons do motor proteins use to transport vesicles?
In human cells, ___________________ are used to move a cell within its environment while ___________________ are used to move objects in the environment relative to the cell.