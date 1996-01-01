1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Levels of Organization
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which statement about the levels of organization in anatomy and physiology is most correct.
A
To understand any other level, you must be an expert in atoms & molecules because they are the most basic.
B
The molecular and organ system levels are most closely related.
C
Changes to anatomy or physiology at one level are likely to affect function at many other levels.
D
People who study whole organ systems are unlikely to need to understand the behavior of atoms.
617
9
Watch next
Master The Levels of Organization with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos