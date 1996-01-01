Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Glycolysis
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesGlycolysis
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a result of glycolysis?

a) A net gain of four ATP per one glucose molecule.

b) Conversion of FAD to FADH2.

c) Conversion of one glucose molecule to two pyruvate molecules.

d) Conversion of NADH to NAD+.

1983
5
5:04m

00:56
BioFlix: Glycolysis
Pearson
243
01:19
Animation: Glycolysis
Pearson
368
1
03:49
Glycolysis! (Mr. W's Music Video)
sciencemusicvideos
362
1
05:02
Steps of Glycolysis Reactions Explained - Animation - SUPER EASY
Daily Med Ed
557
1
05:48
Glycolysis | HHMI BioInteractive Video
biointeractive
365
1
05:04
Glycolysis
Jason Amores Sumpter
1700
17
03:01
glycolysis
Quick Biochemistry Basics
138
06:22
Glycolysis Pathway Made Simple !! Biochemistry Lecture on Glycolysis
MEDSimplified
575
2
06:05
Cellular Respiration 2 - Glycolysis
Handwritten Tutorials
178
1
06:20
Phases of Glycolysis
Jason Amores Sumpter
1214
20
02:13
Remembering Phases of Glycolysis
Jason Amores Sumpter
1038
16
01:29
Glycolysis Example 1
Jason Amores Sumpter
902
11