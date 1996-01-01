3. Energy & Cell Processes
Glycolysis
There is no production of carbon dioxide in glycolysis. Which of the following is the best explanation for this fact?
A
There are no oxidation or reduction reactions in glycolysis to produce CO2.
B
There is very little ATP produced in glycolysis.
C
The initial steps of glycolysis require an input of energy in the form of ATP (two per glucose).
D
Glucose contains more carbons than the number of carbons found in the pyruvate products that are produced by glycolysis.
E
The products of glycolysis contain the same total number of carbon atoms as in the starting material.
