3. Energy & Cell Processes
Glycolysis
3:26 minutes
Problem 8
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
MAKE CONNECTIONS Step 3 in Figure 9.9 is a major point of regulation of glycolysis. The enzyme phosphofructokinase is allosterically regulated by ATP and related molecules (see Concept 8.5). Considering the overall result of glycolysis, would you expect ATP to inhibit or stimulate activity of this enzyme? Explain. (Hint: Make sure you consider the role of ATP as an allosteric regulator, not as a substrate of the enzyme.)
Verified Solution
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
87
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Glycolysis with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice