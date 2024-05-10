21. The Immune System
Introduction to T Lymphocytes
A naive lymphocyte:
A
Has encountered an antigen with its receptor but has not yet produced antibodies.
B
Has not yet encountered an antigen recognized by its receptors but is producing antibodies.
C
Has encountered an antigen and has undergone apoptosis.
D
Has fully developed antigen receptors but has not yet encountered an antigen.
E
Has produced antibodies despite not having developed receptors.
