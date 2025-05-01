Which type of dense connective tissue attaches muscle to bone?
A
Adipose tissue
B
Reticular connective tissue
C
Tendon (dense regular connective tissue)
D
Ligament (dense regular connective tissue)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of connective tissues involved. Dense connective tissues are categorized based on the arrangement of their collagen fibers: dense regular and dense irregular connective tissue.
Step 2: Recognize the function of tendons and ligaments. Tendons connect muscle to bone, while ligaments connect bone to bone.
Step 3: Identify the specific type of dense connective tissue in tendons. Tendons are composed of dense regular connective tissue, characterized by parallel collagen fibers that provide great tensile strength in one direction.
Step 4: Differentiate from other connective tissues listed. Adipose tissue stores fat, reticular connective tissue forms a supportive framework in organs, and ligaments, although also dense regular connective tissue, connect bones rather than muscle to bone.
Step 5: Conclude that the dense connective tissue attaching muscle to bone is the tendon, which is made of dense regular connective tissue.
