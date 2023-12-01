Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Muscle Cell Characteristics Muscle cells, or myocytes, are specialized cells responsible for contraction and movement. They are primarily characterized by their ability to contract, which is essential for bodily movements. While they are conductive, allowing for the transmission of electrical impulses, the term 'distensible' is not typically used to describe muscle cells, as it more accurately applies to cells that can stretch without damage.

Contractility Contractility refers to the ability of muscle cells to shorten and generate force. This property is fundamental to all types of muscle tissue, including skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle. The contraction process is initiated by electrical signals that trigger the interaction of actin and myosin filaments within the muscle cells, leading to movement.