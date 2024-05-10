21. The Immune System
Introduction to Innate Immunity
A patient consumed food contaminated with pathogenic bacteria. However, the patient did not become ill. The doctor explained to the patient that the acidity of the patient’s stomach can kill many organisms, including bacteria. This type of protection would be classified as?
Adaptive immunity; which provides nonspecific immunity.
Adaptive immunity; which provides immunity against specific pathogens.
Innate immunity; which provides nonspecific immunity.
Innate immunity; which provides immunity against specific pathogens.
