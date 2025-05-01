Step 2: Learn the names and functions of the layers of the epidermis. These layers, in order from deepest to most superficial, are: Stratum basale (responsible for cell division and regeneration), Stratum spinosum (provides strength and flexibility), Stratum granulosum (involved in keratinization), Stratum lucidum (found only in thick skin, such as palms and soles), and Stratum corneum (composed of dead cells that form a protective barrier).