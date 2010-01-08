26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Acid-Base Balance
Problem 25.14a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Fill in the blanks: An increase in ventilation ________ the pH of the blood due to a/an ________ of carbon dioxide in the blood. A decrease in ventilation ________ the pH of the blood due to a/an ________ of carbon dioxide in the blood.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
9
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice