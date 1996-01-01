Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsIntroduction to the Cytoskeleton

Animation: Cilia and Flagella

312
ï»¿ Flagella (singular, flagellum) and cilia (singular, cilium) are microtubular structures that extend outside some cells and that assist in moving the cell or the cell's surroundings. Flagella are much longer than cilia. When a cell has cilia, their number is large, whereas a cell will have few flagella, or a single flagellum. Many protists have cilia, and the sperm of many plants and animals have flagella. Flagella and cilia are assembled from tubulin subunits organized to form a circular arrangement of nine pairs of microtubules attached to a central pair. Flagella and cilia bend to cause movement of either the cell or the surroundings. The bending uses energy derived from the hydrolysis of ATP.
00:29
Short Video: Sperm Flagellum
154
00:27
Short Video: Flagellum in Sperm
175
00:16
BioFlix: Cytoskeleton
82
00:59
Animation: Cilia and Flagella
312
03:09
USMLE Step 1 - Lesson 20 - Elements of the Cytoskeleton
Step1Studdybuddy
234
02:05
What is the Cytoskeleton?
The Explorer's Guide to Biology
128
03:01
Microtubules | Cells | MCAT | Khan Academy
khanacademymedicine
226
05:01
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
Jason Amores Sumpter
964
8
03:27
Microfilaments and intermediate filaments | Cells | MCAT | Khan Academy
khanacademymedicine
320
01:15
Cell Organelles 2 Cytoskeleton
WEHImovies
282
06:52
The cytoskeleton | Structure of a cell | Biology | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
335
03:15
Cilia & Flagella
Jason Amores Sumpter
828
5