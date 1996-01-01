Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
Next video
Anatomy & Physiology
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
Whoa, look a this place These girders and cables make up the cytoskeleton The structural framework of the cell They also serve as tracks for transporting cargo from one place to another
Hide transcripts
Previous video
Next video
Related Videos
Related Practice
00:29
Short Video: Sperm Flagellum
Pearson
154
00:27
Short Video: Flagellum in Sperm
Pearson
175
00:16
BioFlix: Cytoskeleton
Pearson
82
00:59
Animation: Cilia and Flagella
Pearson
312
03:09
USMLE Step 1 - Lesson 20 - Elements of the Cytoskeleton
Step1Studdybuddy
234
02:05
What is the Cytoskeleton?
The Explorer's Guide to Biology
128
03:01
Microtubules | Cells | MCAT | Khan Academy
khanacademymedicine
226
05:01
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
Jason Amores Sumpter
964
8
03:27
Microfilaments and intermediate filaments | Cells | MCAT | Khan Academy
khanacademymedicine
320
01:15
Cell Organelles 2 Cytoskeleton
WEHImovies
282
06:52
The cytoskeleton | Structure of a cell | Biology | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
335
03:15
Cilia & Flagella
Jason Amores Sumpter
828
5
Show more videos