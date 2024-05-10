21. The Immune System
Affinity Maturation
How does an antibody’s ability to bind an antigen increase as B cells multiply?
A
Genetic rearrangement of the DNA encoding the antibody’s constant region occurs with each B cell generation.
B
Genetic mutations of the DNA encoding the antibody’s variable region occur with each B cell generation.
C
Variation in the amino acid sequence of the antibody stem occurs & allows the antibody to bind various antigens.
D
Genetic mutations of the DNA encoding the antibody occur changing the antibody into a BCR.
