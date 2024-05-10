21. The Immune System
Affinity Maturation
Which of the following statements about antibody affinity maturation is true?
A
It is a form of natural selection ensuring only antibodies that most effectively bind the antigen are produced.
B
It occurs when mutations happen in the DNA encoding the variable region of the antibody.
C
It ensures that only B cells with BCRs that effectively bind the antigen are allowed to proliferate.
D
After an affinity maturation cycle, the majority of the B cell population will create antibodies that bind the antigen.
E
A and B.
F
B and C.
G
All of the above are true about affinity maturation.
