6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Lucy Dupre is a 2-year-old girl living in northern Canada. You notice that her growth seems abnormally slow and she has exhibited signs of weakened bones, including fractures. Her parents admit they have not supplemented her diet with vitamin D, as they feel that any supplementation is 'unnatural' and 'not organic.' Explain why Lucy is having problems with her bones and bone growth.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 11 videos